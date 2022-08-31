Imphal, Aug 31 (PTI) Reigning Indian Super League champions Hyderabad FC have completed the signing of 31-year-old Manipur born defender, Keisham Reagan Singh on loan from Chennaiyin FC, the club announced on Wednesday.

"I am really happy to join Hyderabad FC and to train under coach Manolo is an honour. I think he is the best coach in the country and this is a great challenge for me. I looking forward to working and learning as a team and can't wait to get started," he said, after completing his move.

A right-back by trait, Reagan has 105 ISL appearances under his belt, playing for the likes of NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC, to add to 48 I-League appearances in his career.

The 31-year-old defender joins Manolo Marquez's side on loan till the end of the 2022-23 season, and has already joined the first team in Manipur.

