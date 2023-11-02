Saarbrucken [Germany], November 2 (ANI): Indian shuttlers Mithun Manjunath and Malvika Bansod will be in action in their pre-quarterfinals match at the ongoing Hylo Open on Thursday.

Mithun moved to the pre-quarters stage after a win over Italy's Fabio Caponio by 21-16, 21-8.

On the other hand, Malvika moved to the pre-quarters after Lianne Tan did not participate in her match.

On Wednesday, the Indian women's doubles pair of Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda lost their match to China's Liu Sheng Shu and Tan Ning by 21-15, 21-5 in the first round.

In men's singles competition, S Sankar Muthuswamy and Kiran George also suffered losses in their first-round matches.

Sankar lost to Belgium's Julien Carraggi by 16-21, 21-12, 21-10.

Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong beat Kiran by 21-15, 20-22, 21-18.

Hylo Open started on October 31 and will go on till November 5 in Germany. (ANI)

