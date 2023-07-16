Cardiff [UK], July 16 (ANI): Wales football club Cardiff City signed Aaron Ramsey on a two-year contract. After completing the signing, Ramsey said that he always thought of coming back.

The website of Cardiff City it stated, "Cardiff City FC are delighted to announce that Wales captain Aaron Ramsey has returned to the Welsh capital, signing a two-year contract with the Bluebirds."

Ramsey said, “It feels unbelievable to finally be back here. I always thought one day I’d come back, and now it’s the perfect time to do that."

He added, “To be back with my family and around familiar faces is just brilliant, so I’m delighted to be back here now. I’ve missed that a lot in the last year or so, so it was important for me to be back around them."

Ramsey said, "Obviously I’m a Cardiff City fan, and watching them over the years since I’ve been away, we’ve had some low points but some big highs as well, being in the Premier League and representing Cardiff on the big stage. That’s a target of mine - to try and help my teammates and this club to get back to the top."

The 32-year-old said, “I’ve said it many times in the past - I owe so much to Cardiff, to the fans, to everybody who has been at the Club when I was here as a young boy coming through. For me now to come full circle, to be part of this team now, and hopefully achieve the goals we want, there’s no better feeling than that."

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut said, “This is, of course, a great day. Aaron started here, and now he is back to help us to achieve our targets. First of all, I want to thank Tan Sri Vincent Tan for making everything possible. Also, our Chairman, Mehmet Dalman, and Ken Choo. They have worked very hard over the last two or three weeks."

He added, "Aaron has had a great career. In the Premier League, then Italy and France, and now back home in Cardiff. I hope his last years with us will be great too, and I hope we can make our dreams come true.” (ANI)

