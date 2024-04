Vasco da Gama (Goa) [India], April 6 (ANI): Avenging their defeat against the same opponents just eight days ago, the Churchill Brothers beat Aizawl FC 2-0 in the 2023-24 I-League at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco da Gama.

Nigerian forward Louis Ogana struck as early as the seventh minute for the Red Machines before an own goal by Aizawl substitute Lalmuanawma in the 90th minute sealed the three points for the hosts. Aizawl FC had thrashed Churchill Brothers 4-0 in the reverse fixture in the Mizoram capital last Thursday.

With the win, Churchill Brothers remained in eighth place but increased their tally to 30 points from 23 matches. Francesc Bonet's side will host Rajasthan United FC in their last match of the season on April 10.

Aizawl FC are still in ninth place with 25 points from 22 games. The Reds will face already-relegated NEROCA FC and TRAU FC in their last two fixtures of the campaign. (ANI)

