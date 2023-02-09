Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 9 (ANI): Real Kashmir FC ended their eight-game winless streak in the I-League with a 4-2 victory against Sudeva Delhi FC at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung and Richard Osei Agyemang had the Snow Leopards two goals to the good after just 20 minutes. Sudeva Delhi's new forward signings Alexis Gomez and Shavkati Khotam helped them claw back to 2-2, but the hosts had enough left in the tank in the second half to regain their two-goal advantage and cruise to a much-needed win.

It was a high-intensity start to the first half from Real Kashmir, who were quick to find their feet in their comfort zone of the TRC Stadium after seven consecutive games on the road. In the 17th minute, midfielder Yakubu Wadudu picked out an unmarked Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung with a fine cross from the left wing. The Indian carefully headed it past Sudeva captain and custodian Priyant Singh to put the hosts ahead.

Just three minutes later, Samuel Kynshi sent a tricky free-kick delivery into the six-yard box. Richard Agyemang tried to flick the ball into the path of one of his teammates, but his rather unusual touch deceived everyone including goalkeeper Priyant who failed to keep the ball from going into the back of his goal.

Sudeva Delhi was quick to pull one back, and they did it with a moment of individual brilliance. Their Argentine recruit Alexis Gomez struck a stunning free-kick into the top corner from more than 25 yards out for his second goal after just three games in a Sudeva shirt.

The visitors from the capital began the second period on a strong note as well. R Lalbiakliana, who was one of the bright spots for Sudeva in the first half, continued to trouble the Real Kashmir full-backs with his trickery. In the 53rd minute, the 18-year-old proved too quick for defender Rupert Nongrum who brought him down inside the box. Tajik striker Shavkati Khotam stepped up to take the penalty and beat Subhasish Roy Chowdhury with a precise shot into the corner.

However, Real Kashmir got themselves together after conceding the equaliser, pushing men forward in the hopes of regaining the advantage. And their persistence paid off as Kynshi and Agyemang combined again from a set piece to score the hosts' third goal. This time, the Indian whipped in a corner from the left, which was expertly sent into the back of the net by a glancing header from the Ghanaian.

While Agyemang was having his best day in Real Kashmir colours, his countryman Nurudeen had one of the more frustrating ones. The striker was denied thrice in the first half by goalkeeper Priyant Singh before fluffing a golden opportunity to kill the game in the 78th minute. Stealing the ball from Sukhandeep in the attacking third, Nurudeen went one-on-one with Priyant, rounded him, but sent his shot over the crossbar in front of an open goal.

However, just five minutes after Nurudeen's miss, Jestin George struck for Real Kashmir and sealed the three points. It was yet another set piece which undid Sudeva Delhi. This time, Sankarlal Chakraborty's side failed to clear Loken Meitei's corner, and George reacted the quickest inside the six-yard box to poke home the fourth for the Snow Leopards. (ANI)

