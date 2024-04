Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 14 (ANI): Runners-up Sreenidi Deccan FC ended the I-League 2023-24 season with a win when they edged Shillong Lajong FC 3-2 at the Deccan Arena, Hyderabad, on Saturday. Sreenidi led 2-0 at halftime.

While Sreenidi Deccan FC ended with 48 points, Shillong Lajong FC's campaign concluded with 31 points in the eighth position.

The home side had secured their second position in the points table behind champions Mohammedan Sporting even before they took the field to play their concluding match. Yet they displayed a sense of urgency and picked up two goals within 16 minutes.

Brazilian striker William Alves de Oliveira opened the scoring in the fourth minute when he shot home a cross from the right. The second goal in the 16th minute was also the result of a right-wing cross; this time William flicked the ball back for Rosenberg Gabriel to find the net past a jungle of legs.

After remaining busy playing the second fiddle in the first half, the visitors began the second session with a huge push as they pulled one back almost immediately after the restart. Midfielder Phrangki Buam used his good speed to weave through the defence to score with a grounder.

His second goal of the day, in the 87th minute, was also a result of his fine run; this time he eluded a diving goalkeeper Aryan Niraj Lamba to silence the handful of home fans. However, in the 84th minute, Colombian David Castaneda Munoz converted a penalty kick to widen the lead for Sreenidi. (ANI)

