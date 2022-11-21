Doha [Qatar], November 21 (ANI): Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo made a surprise media appearance in which he hit back at criticism over his explosive Manchester United interview insisting "I talk when I want to''.

Portugal will open their 2022 World Cup campaign against Ghana on Thursday.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Live Score Updates: Get England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands Football Match Commentary Online.

The five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, who has had a frustrating season at Manchester United doing regular bench duty, startled the world with a series of videos in which he took aim at the Manchester United board, manager Erik ten Hag, and former players like Wayne Rooney.

With the revelations, he appears to have ended his second stint at Old Trafford, though it has been questioned whether the timing of that interview could have an effect on the Portugal team as they get set to launch their World Cup campaign.

Also Read | Senegal vs Netherlands, FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of SEN vs NED on TV & Free Online Stream Details of Football Match in India.

Ronaldo, who has offered no apologies after making an impromptu appearance at a press conference in Qatar was quoted as saying by GOAL.com, "Timing is always timing. From your side, it is easy to look at how we can choose timings. Sometimes you write truths, and sometimes you write lies. I don't have to worry about what others think. I talk when I want to. Everybody knows who I am, what I believe in."

On the other hand, Ronaldo became the first person to hit the 500 million followers mark on the social media site Instagram.

Portugal superstar and Manchester United striker entered the 500 million club on Monday. With this, he became the first person to have 500 million followers on Instagram.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is on the second spot in the list of most followers as he has 376 million on Instagram. India's star batter and former captain Virat Kohli is on the seventh spot in the list with 203 million followers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)