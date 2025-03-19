Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], March 19 (ANI): Indian football team defender Rahul Bheke anticipates a litmus test as the Blue Tigers prepare to face the Maldives in a friendly match before their AFC Asian Cup qualification third-round game against Bangladesh, as per the ISL official website.

India's quest to qualify for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 will begin against neighbours Bangladesh as both sides will face off in the third-round qualifying fixture. The Blue Tigers will face the Maldives in a one-off friendly prior to that, against whom the hosts target their first win in the Manolo Marquez era. Since taking over the charges as the national team head coach, the Spaniard hasn't managed to get a victory with the national team, with India drawing thrice and suffering one defeat in their last four outings.

Also Read | India vs Maldives Football Free Live Streaming Online: Get IND vs MDV TV Channel Live Telecast Details of Friendly Match.

The Blue Tigers will play a preparatory game against the Maldives at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Wednesday. Marquez's side underwent two engaging training sessions before the Maldives match to get back in shape for the Bangladesh tie.

Bheke acknowledged that both Maldives and Bangladesh possess a similar playing style, which could help them get everything set before the highly-anticipated qualifying fixture. The defender stated that their training sessions were up to the mark and that the squad was pumped up to face the forthcoming challenge.

Also Read | 'Not Sure if We Will Use Him or Not', Rajasthan Royals Coach on 13-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Ahead of IPL 2025.

"We've had a good start to the camp, with two solid training sessions. We had two more days before our friendly, and that's great preparation for the 25th game (against Bangladesh). I think the Maldives will be a good test because they are a similar kind of side to what Bangladesh will be," Bheke said to aiff.com.

The veteran defender faced both Maldives and Bangladesh in the SAFF Championship back in 2021. Having been featured in the international circuit for a long time, Bheke opined that the Blue Tigers should capitalize on their home advantage in the coming matches to make a progressive start in the AFC Asian Cup qualification round.

"I have played against both teams before, but it's been a few years since we last met them. I have seen their clips from recent matches. They are both good teams aiming to qualify for the Asian Cup. So, we need to do our best. These are two home matches that we surely need to win," Bheke remarked.

International football is all set to return in Shillong, so the thrill and passion is rising among the football enthusiasts in Meghalaya. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which also serves as the home venue for Indian Super League (ISL) side NorthEast United FC, hosted a couple of league games in the final phase.

Bengaluru FC defender Bheke, who has experienced the Shillong weather several times during his playing career, urged the local supporters to turn out in numbers and cheer the national team.

"I have played in Shillong before, during the I-League, and recently came here with Bengaluru FC to play against NorthEast United FC. The weather was really cold last time, but now it's pleasant for football. Everyone enjoyed training on the pitch here. We know that the atmosphere will be good and the support will be loud," Bheke shared.

"We experienced that during the ISL. The stadium was packed. We hope that the same number of people, if not more, will be present during the India matches," the defender continued.

Sunil Chhetri's decision to come out of retirement has been a major talking point since the Blue Tigers' squad was announced for the games against Maldives and Bangladesh. Bheke believed that the former captain's inclusion would be pivotal for the team given his recent goal-scoring form in the ISL and could boost the team's morale with his leadership attributes both on and off the field.

"I really didn't know that he was coming back to the national team. He told us his decision during the BFC training, the same day his return was announced. I think it's a great thing for the team because at present, he is the leading Indian goalscorer in the league," he revealed.

"He will be a good addition to the team. We all know what he can deliver, not only on the pitch but also off the pitch with his leadership," Bheke concluded. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)