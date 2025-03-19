India vs Maldives Live Telecast and Streaming: Ahead of their AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifier match, the India national football team will meet against the Maldives national football team in a FIFA International Friendly. This international friendly will be historic in two regards, as it marks the return of former skipper Sunil Chhetri, who overturned his retirement, and will witness the Blute Tigers play in Meghalaya for the first-time. Sunil Chhetri Comes Out of Retirement: Star Footballer Returns to the India National Football Team for FIFA International Window in March

This match will also provide Manolo Marquez a perfect chance to fine-tune things for India, who will feature in his first competitive football match since becoming coach against Bangladesh later this month. Marquez confirmed that Chhetri will play for India, and feature in his 152nd international match.

Maldives, who are ranked 162 in the world, are also treating the clash against India as a preparatory match, they will play Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers against the Philippines next week. Overall, India have an overwhelming advantage over Maldives winning 15 out of the 21 football matches both teams have played.

When is India vs Maldives Football Friendly? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India national football team faces the Maldives national football team in a friendly match on Wednesday, March 19. The India vs Maldives football friendly is set to be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong and will have a kickoff at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time) (IST). Shillong’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Set To Host Indian Men’s Team’s Two International Football Matches in March.

Where to Get India vs Maldives Football Friendly Live Telecast?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of India vs Maldives football friendly match. Fans in India can watch the India vs Maldives live telecast on the Star Sports 3 TV channels. For the India vs Maldives online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch India vs Maldives Football Friendly Live Streaming Online?

JioStar is the official OTT platform for India vs Maldives match, and will provide live streaming viewing options on the JioHotstar app and website on any device in India. The India vs Maldives match is expected to be a hard-fought encounter with hosts expected to overcome their opponents.

