New Delhi [India], Aug 10 (ANI): India Colts defender Pratap Lakra has said that he tries to follow Rupinder Pal Singh for the drag-flick execution and tries to learn from him.

Lakhra is yet another prodigy emerging from the tribal belt of Sundergarh district in Odisha which has been known for giving talented hockey players. From a small hamlet called Beldihi near Sundergarh, hockey came naturally to Pratap whose father and sister were already popular in that region for their innate abilities on the field.

"For me, hockey was a natural choice. Everyone in my village played the sport. My sister had played for the state and my father was a regular at the Khasi tournaments. I was very young when I picked up the stick and I knew hockey would be my future," Lakhra said in an official release issued by Hockey India.

"Since the senior team also trains in Bengaluru where we have our National Camp, whenever we have a rest day or when the senior team is playing an internal match, we go and watch them. I particularly follow Rupinder Pal Singh for his drag-flick execution and in terms of defence and game I follow Birendra Lakra. Both are very experienced and bring a special skill set to the team and watching them helps me improvise my own game," he added.

In 2012, Pratap had joined the Panposh Sports Hostel where he would often have the opportunity to learn from hockey greats Dilip Tirkey and Lazarus Barla who would spend a lot of time grooming these youngsters.

Since his entry into the Junior National Camp in 2017, Pratap knew only hard work and a better understanding of the game would eventually help him don the senior India jersey.

With the Odisha State Government taking a keen interest in promoting the sport and having invested in High-Performance Centres across the state, Pratap feels many more youngsters like himself will be benefited from the programme.

"The initiative is great. In Odisha, talented players are in abundance but with the High-Performance Centres, they will be groomed as per international standards at a very young age and that will only help increase the pool of players in India," Lakhra said.

Having played the Sultan of Johor Cup in 2017 and 2019, as well as the 8-Nation Tournament in Spain last year, Pratap says he enjoys most playing against opponents Australia and Great Britain.

"Playing against Great Britain particularly is very challenging because they play to their positions, don't leave their markings and ensure the small mistakes we make cost us dearly. There is a lot to learn from these two teams when we play against them and surely Australia and Great Britain will be teams to watch out for in next year's FIH Junior World Cup to be held in India," Lakhra said. (ANI)

