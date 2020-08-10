Manchester United (MUN) will take on FC Copenhagen (COP) in the quarter-finals of the Europa League 2019-20. MUN vs COP match will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion on August 10, 2020 (late Monday night). United have lost just once lost lockdown and will be looking to continue that run and make it into the final four. Fans searching for tips to create Dream11 team for Manchester United vs Copenhagen in UEL 2019-20 can scroll down below. We Were Not the Best Before and We Are Not the Worst Now, Says Manchester United Midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The two teams have met each other just twice in European competitions with United recording a win at Old Trafford while Copenhagen won at their home stadium which was the last time that the Danish side have beaten an English club in past 10 attempts. They have failed to score in their previous four fixtures against English opponents. Angel Gomes Signs for French Side Lille After Leaving Manchester United.

Manchester United played a much-changed line up in the round of 16 second leg against LASK but are expected to field a strong side with a spot in the semi-finals on cards. Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford will all return to the line-up. Meanwhile, Copenhagen will alter very little with their starting line-up.

Manchester United vs Copenhagen, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team: Goalkeeper – David De Gea (MUN) can be selected as the keeper for your team.

Manchester United vs Copenhagen, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team: Defenders – Harry Maguire (MUN), Victor Lindelof (MUN), Aaron Wan Bissaka (MUN) and Guillermo Varela (COP) can be picked as your defenders.

Manchester United vs Copenhagen, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team: Midfielders – Paul Pogba (MUN), Jensen (COP) and Biel (COP) can be picked as your midfielders.

Manchester United vs Copenhagen, UEL 2019-20, Dream11 Team: Forwards – Anthony Martial (MUN), Marcus Rashford (MUN) and Jonas Wind (COP) can be selected as the forwards.

Anthony Martial (MUN) must be picked as your captain and Jonas Wind (COP) can be selected as your vice-captain.

