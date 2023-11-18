Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer and ICC Hall of Famer Diana Edulji expressed hope that India will lift the ICC Cricket World Cup after beating Australia in the final and said that the top five batters will have to bat out the full quota of 50 overs.

India and Australia will lock horns in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. India will be looking to lift the trophy for the third time while the Aussies will be looking forward to making it their sixth title win.

On her Hall of Fame induction recently, the first-ever for an Indian women's cricketer, Diana said, "Very delighted to be first Indian women's cricketer to be in Hall of Fame. I am glad women's cricket has got the recognition, thanks to ICC, Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), BCCI and the Railways who helped me grow," she concluded.

Edulji captained India for almost three decades from 1976-1993, and as a left-arm orthodox spinner claimed 100 wickets while making 54 international appearances.

Edulji took up the role of administrator with Western Railways and worked hard to create opportunities for employment for women cricketers. She also played an influential role in creating the sports policy of Western and Indian Railways, as per ICC. (ANI)

