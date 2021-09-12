Dubai [UAE], September 12 (ANI): The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 will begin again for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak when Nepal faces the second-placed USA, on September 13 in Muscat, Oman.

Nepal is currently sixth in the League 2 table featuring seven teams Oman, the USA, Scotland, Namibia, the UAE, and Papua New Guinea.

Nepal so far has played four matches in the four-year League 2 cycle and have registered two wins and two defeats. Oman leads the standings winning eight of the 10 matches played. The USA is second in the standings with six wins out of 12 matches played and PNG is at the bottom having lost all eight matches played so far.

In a recent two-match ODI series that the USA played in Oman, USA's Jaskaran Malhotra stole the show with his feat of six sixes in an over against Papua New Guinea.

Becoming the fourth player to strike six sixes in an over in international cricket, the American joins an exclusive club that includes some of the game's greats and hopes to bring this superb form into the series.

Malhotra and his team will play Nepal in the first fixture followed by Oman on 16 September.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 is the gateway to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 as the teams finishing in the top three will secure berths in the Men's CWC Qualifier set to take place in Zimbabwe between June 18 and July 9, 2023. The bottom four will compete in the Men's CWC Qualifier Play-Off. (ANI)

