Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12 (ANI): Sportradar on Tuesday announced a global partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), making them the official data distribution and official live streaming partner of the ICC.

According to Sportradar, spanning 275 top-tier matches, the partnership covers eight of the ICC's leading men's and women's tournaments, starting in October with the ICC Men's T20 World Cup hosted by India in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman, through to the ICC men's Cricket World Cup in 2023, also hosted by India.

Sportradar's Integrity Services will provide the ICC with monitoring and reporting for all 275 matches through its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS).

According to Sportradar, UFDS uses advanced technology and the expertise of a global team of integrity specialists to detect possible fraudulent or match-fixing activities, with any suspicious matches subsequently reported to partners.

"Innovative use of sports data is one of the key pillars of our digital strategy. This partnership with Sportradar will help us grow our global cricket fanbase and deepen our engagement with it," Finn Bradshaw, Head of Digital at ICC said in a statement.

Sportradar said the partnership will create more opportunities for the ICC to engage with this fan base through Sportradar's network of 1,000 clients across 80 countries.

"Cricket is among the most popular sports globally, and we see huge potential to grow its fan base still further, helping fans interact with the game on an even deeper level," said David Lampitt, Managing Director, Sports Content and Partnerships at Sportradar

"Our partnership with the ICC is an exciting step towards engaging those new fans and, with the full breadth of our unique technology powering it, we will deliver enhanced cricket content globally -- across a range of platforms," he added.

Sportradar will deploy its Cricket Live Score Plus (CLS+) data-capture tool, enabling fielding positions and actions to be plotted for the very first time.

The CLS+ solution will provide deep, rich, live ball-by-ball match data to media platforms via bespoke feeds and dedicated channels, at super-low latency. (ANI)

