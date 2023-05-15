Sepang, May 15 (PTI) Young rider Kavin Samaar Quintal put up a good show as the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team wrapped up an action-packed round two of 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) with overall two points here on Monday.

The hot and sweltering weather condition at the Sepang International Circuit coupled with sizzling competition made Monday's Asia Production 250cc (AP250cc) an even more challenging affair.

The solo Indian team's rider Kavin had put together a consistent performance in Sunday's AP250cc race 1. After making a good start from 16th position, the 17-year-old rider couldn't surge ahead till the fifth lap.

By lap six, he overtook one rider. Keeping calm and maintaining his pace, the young racer from Chennai finished 14th – just on the edge of the points as several riders ahead made mistakes.

His best lap of 2:27.647 earned him and the team two valuable points in the championship.

Kavin thus maintained his presence in top 15 in championship overall.

On the other hand, his teammate Mohsin Paramban from Mallapuram finished the race 1 of AP250cc in 17th position, three places higher than his qualifying position of 20th.

The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team has 11 points so far in the 2023 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC).

The team will now compete at the third round of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship at Sportsland Sugo International Circuit (Japan) on June 23 to 25.

