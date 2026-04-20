Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has introduced OmegaBall in India through a pioneering initiative, marking the sport's first-ever entry into the country. Building on this milestone, the institute is also proposing to establish the IIT Madras OmegaBall Club at the National level to spearhead its development and wider adoption.

Marking this launch, Institute Gymkhana and Office of Dean (Students) organised an inter-college OmegaBall tournament at Campus Football Field on April 17, 2026.

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According to a press release from IIT Madras, the tournament featured teams from leading institutions in Chennai, including Loyola College of Engineering and Technology, Guru Nanak College of Arts and Science, Dr. Ambedkar Law University, The New College, Nazareth College of Arts and Science, Saveetha University and YMCA College of Physical Education, besides IIT Madras Orange and Blue teams.

OmegaBall is a fast-paced and innovative variation of football played by three teams on a circular field with three goals, where each team simultaneously attacks two goals while defending one. Designed to promote continuous play, higher scoring and greater spectator engagement, the sport is gaining international traction across the U.S., Brazil and parts of Europe, emerging as a modern alternative to traditional football formats.

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Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, launched the OmegaBall tournament in the campus on Friday in the presence of Prof. Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, Prof. Shruti Dubey, Advisor (sports), IIT Madras, Prof. Sudakaran Chandran (Co-Advisor Sports), IIT Madras, faculty, students and teams from colleges across the city.

Recalling that IIT Madras was the first IIT in the country to introduce sports-based admissions, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras, told the launch event, "OmegaBall reflects the spirit of innovation that IIT Madras stands for. By introducing a new and dynamic sporting format in India, we are not only expanding opportunities for student engagement but also contributing to the evolution of sports culture in the country. We believe such initiatives will inspire youth participation, encourage creativity in sports, and open pathways for India to engage with emerging global sporting trends."

Prof. Sathyanarayana N Gummadi, Dean (Students), IIT Madras, added, "At IIT Madras, we are committed to providing students with diverse avenues for all-around development. OmegaBall is an exciting addition to our campus sporting ecosystem. The response from students has been enthusiastic about this format because of more ball contact time and the game speed. Through the proposed OmegaBall Club and upcoming tournaments, we aim to nurture talent, build competitive exposure and create opportunities for students to represent India in international platforms in the future."

According to the Game Laws, OmegaBall is played on a circular pitch of approximately 50-55 metres in diameter with three goals placed 120 degrees apart, creating a dynamic and multi-directional gameplay environment. Matches are played in three sessions of 13 minutes each, with no offside rule, enabling fluid and attacking gameplay.

As part of this initiative, the proposed IIT Madras OmegaBall Club will be registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act, formally recognising the institute as the first in India to introduce the sport and host an OmegaBall tournament. The initiative aims to encourage greater youth participation in sports while promoting innovative sporting formats.

Sharing his experience about the sport, Rafad Abdul Rasheed (4th Year, Department of Engineering Design) said, "OmegaBall is a completely new and exciting experience for me. Unlike regular football, it involves three teams playing simultaneously on a circular ground with three goalposts, where each team can score against either of the two opposing teams. This makes the game much more dynamic and unpredictable, as players must stay alert at all times and balance attacking and defending continuously. Since only one team can win while the other two teams lose, the level of competition and pressure is much higher than in normal matches. The presence of three goalposts changes the strategy of the game entirely, requiring quick decision-making, strong communication, and tactical awareness from every player on the field. It also improves teamwork and coordination, as players must constantly adjust their positioning depending on the movement of two opposing teams instead of one. Playing OmegaBall gave me a fresh perspective on football and helped me develop better situational awareness and adaptability during the game. Overall, it was a thrilling and memorable experience, and I really enjoyed being part of such an innovative and fast-paced format of the sport."

Sharing his experience on how OmegaBall enhances overall game sense and awareness, Zachary Langstieh (2nd year, Department of Medical Science and Technology) said, "OmegaBall is not just a variation of football, but a powerful way to develop game intelligence. With three teams playing at once, players are constantly required to scan the field, anticipate multiple threats, and make quick decisions under pressure. This significantly improves situational awareness, positioning, and adaptability during play. The dynamic nature of the game forces players to think beyond traditional strategies, strengthening their understanding of space, timing, and teamwork. It challenges both individual skills and collective coordination, making players more alert and tactically sharp. We are truly grateful for the opportunity to experience such an innovative format, as it has helped us grow not only as players but also in our overall understanding of the game."

IIT Madras students have already been introduced to OmegaBall, with around 100 participants taking part in demonstration matches. The response has been marked by strong enthusiasm, with the initiative expected to provide students opportunities to develop skills in the sport and potentially represent India in future international competitions.

Through this initiative, IIT Madras aims to position itself at the forefront of introducing and nurturing emerging sports in India while fostering a culture of innovation, inclusivity and active student engagement. (ANI)

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