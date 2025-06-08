Galloway, Jun 8 (AP) Ilhee Lee shot a 3-under 68 in the ShopRite LPGA Classic in a round delayed by rain in the afternoon to take a one-stroke lead over four players into the final round.

Tied for the first-round lead with Elizabeth Szokol after a 63, Lee rebounded from a double bogey on the par-4 eighth with a closing birdie on the par-5 ninth. The 36-year-old South Korean player had an 11-under 131 total on Seaview's Bay Course.

“Today was totally different day, completely different day, and I knew it was going to be completely different day, so I didn't have any expectations,” Lee said. “Just like I did yesterday, I was just playing golf. Have fun out there. Made some birdies on first nine. ”

She won the 2013 Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic for her lone tour title.

“Now I know how fun this game is, so I'm just enjoying golf,” Lee said.

Szokol had a 69 to drop into a tie for second in the 54-hole event with fellow American Jennifer Kupcho (64) and Japanese players Mao Saigo (65) and Ayaka Furue (66).

“Just trying to stay patient all day,” Szokol said. “Didn't quite have things go as great as yesterday but still playing really good golf.”

Kupcho birdied the final two holes in her late afternoon round.

“I think a little bit of improvement to be made tomorrow,” Kupcho said. “Wasn't hitting the ball super great off the tee, but at least out here it's manageable out of the rough or fairway bunkers. Was just really giving myself opportunities.”

Second-ranked Jeeno Thitikul shot her second 68 to get to 6 under, while No. 1 Nelly Korda was 5 under after a 66.

“Very happy with how I played today, the past two days,” Korda said. “It's a tricky golf courses. Keeps you on your toes all the time.”

Maja Stark, the U.S. Women's Open winner last week at Erin Hills, missed the cut with rounds of 70 and 75. Defending champion Linnea Strom also dropped out, shooting 72-75. (AP)

