Dubai [UAE], October 2 (ANI): After guiding Punjab Kings over the line against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), all-rounder Shahrukh Khan said that it is important for his team to stick to the process and not think too far ahead in the race of qualifying for the playoffs.

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal played knocks of 67 and 40 respectively as Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wickets with three balls to spare. Shahrukh Khan also scored 22 runs off just nine balls to help Rahul's side get over the line.

"It was really important that a set batsman was there when I went in so that I could take it on from the first ball itself. I thought I hit the last ball really well and I thought it would go deep," Shahrukh told broadcaster Star Sports after the game ended.

"But I was brave enough to take the chance. As soon as I go into a situation such as this, I look to pick the gaps and I'll look to carry this on. We need three wins on the trot, and we have started off well today. It's important we stick to the process and not think too far ahead," he added.

Earlier, Venkatesh Iyer played a knock of 67 runs off just 49 balls to help KKR post 165/7 in the allotted twenty overs. For Punjab Kings, Arshdeep Singh returned with three wickets.

Punjab Kings will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. (ANI)

