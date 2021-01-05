Sydney [Australia], January 5 (ANI): Australia batting mainstay Steve Smith is going through a lean patch in the ongoing series but coach Justin Langer feels the batsman will find his form in the third Test against India.

Smith, who won the ICC Test Player of the Decade award, had found his form ahead of the limited-overs series, but wasn't able to carry on the momentum in the longest format. Coach Langer backed Smith and warned Team India that great players do not miss out on scoring for a long period.

"Imagine how good we will be when he does start batting -- that's how I look at it. He hasn't had the best of series so far. He will be the first to admit that. My gosh, what I know about great players, the longer they miss out, the sooner they are coming good again," Langer said during a virtual press conference.

"That puts a big smile on my face. How do you coach Steve? I don't coach Steve Smith. Steve Smith coaches himself and I am sure he is going to work it out," he added.

Langer expressed his excitement and said he can't wait to watch Smith bat as long as he is coaching the team from Down Under.

"He is a great player and I can't wait to watch him bat this Test match and the next Test match and, hopefully, for as long as I am coach," said Langer.

The right-handed batsman has been dismissed twice by India's spin spearhead Ravichandran Ashwin. His struggle against the off-spinner became obvious when Smith himself admitted that he allowed the spinner to dictate terms in their battle in the ongoing Test series.

The third Test is slated to be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 7. Both the Indian and Australian line-ups moved to Sydney on Monday. (ANI)

