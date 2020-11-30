Sydney [Australia], November 30 (ANI): Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne on Monday exuded confidence in opening the batting in absence of injured David Warner for the third and final ODI against India in Canberra on Wednesday.

Warner has been ruled out of the limited-overs fixtures against India due to a groin strain and will miss the remaining white-ball matches.

Labuschagne on Sunday smashed 70 runs off 61 balls. He had got a life before he brought up his fifty soon after Australia completed 300. Labuschagne and Glenn Maxwell duo had driven Australia past the 350-run mark in the 47th over.

The right-handed batsman said he would love to open the batting for Australia if called upon.

"Certainly if I got asked to open the batting absolutely it's an opportunity that I would enjoy doing. We'll wait and see how our team shapes up for the next game and see the balance of the side, but yeah I would love doing it," ESPncricinfo quoted Labuschagne as saying.

"My role at No.4 is just to read the situation of the game and play my role accordingly. We had Steve in so when I came to the crease it was just about building a partnership and a bit of momentum with him and taking a back seat for the start of my innings. When he was dismissed then me and Maxy could play a bit more expansively," he added.

Labuschagne, who was the first-ever concussion substitute in Test cricket, said it was important for him to read the game and play accordingly during the second ODI.

"It was really nice to be able to do the job at the back of the innings, which is something that I haven't had too many opportunities at. But I definitely think it's very important that I read the game and understand the situation of the game and play accordingly," he said.

Australia defeated India by 51 runs in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. With this win, Australia gained a 2-0 unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Meanwhile, batsman D'Arcy Short, who last played a T20I in February 2019, has replaced injured Warner in the T20I squad. The Big Bash League's leading run-scorer in 2017-18 and 2018-19, Short has been brought into the squad as a like for like left-hand power opener for Warner.

Also, spearhead Pat Cummins will miss the rest of the limited-overs fixtures against India to have some rest until the opening long-from game at Adelaide Oval from December 17. (ANI)

