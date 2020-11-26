Sydney [Australia], November 26 (ANI): Australia Test skipper Tim Paine has revealed his love for almonds and how he never misses the chance of including almonds in his meals.

Speaking at an event co-hosted by the Almond Board of Australia (ABA) and the Australian High Commission New Delhi, Paine said: "I'm a big fan of almonds, I've even replaced my normal milk in coffee with almond milk."

Also Read | NZ vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I 2020.

Paine knows that the love for almonds is something he has in common with the Indian consumers, especially around festivals and weddings.

Australia is the second-largest producer of almonds in the world. The Australian almond industry continues to expand and in 2019-20, the country reached a total orchard area of 53,014 hectares -- equivalent to over 26,000 Melbourne Cricket Grounds.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Dancing and Partying With Wife Sakshi and Daughter Ziva; CSK Shares Rare Video of Captain Cool Making Moves on the Dance Floor!.

Australia is now the second-biggest source of almonds for India after the United States.

Australia's Deputy High Commissioner to India, Rodney Hilton, explained: "The Australia-India relationship presents enormous potential to both countries. Our economies are more complementary than they are competitive."

"The strong partnerships between the ABA, Australian almond growers, and local importers have ensured the best outcome for local consumers," said Hilton.

Tim Paine will next be seen in action in the upcoming Test series against India. The first Test between India and Australia will be played from December 17 at the Adelaide Cricket Ground. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)