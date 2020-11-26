New Zealand (NZ) will square off against West Indies (WI) in the first T20I of the three-match series. The game will be held on November 27, 2020, at Eden Park Auckland. New Zealand team will be led by Tim Southee, while Kieron Pollard will play under the captaincy of Kieron Pollard. New Zealand is hosting series for the first time after the commencement of coronavirus pandemic. Kiwis were also the last time to play cricket when the game was halted due to COVID-19. On the other hand, West Indies has played some cricket in England this year during the pandemic situation. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right platform, if you are looking for NZ vs WI Dream11 Team prediction along with tips to pick the best fantasy playing XI. West Indies Unveils New Jersey for T20I Series Against New Zealand As Countdown Begins for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

New Zealand has lost five of their last six T20I series, this includes a whitewash against India earlier this year. Kiwis will be looking forward to winning here considering their strong line-up. Kane Williamson and Trent Boult have been rested for the T20I series. While West Indies will be playing without Andre Russell, Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons. When Windies last toured New Zealand in 2017-18, they went winless right throughout the series losing both Tests, three ODIs, and a 0-2 defeat in the three-game T20I series.

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper - The wicket-keeper for NZ vs WI 1st T20I Dream11 team should be Nicholas Pooran (WI).

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen - It would be wise to go with four batsmen for your fantasy team and they should be Martin Guptill (NZ), Ross Taylor (NZ), Brandon King (NZ) and Shimron Hetmyer (WI).

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders - The two all-rounders for NZ vs WI 1st T20I 2020 team should be Mitchell Santner (NZ) and Kieron Pollard (WI).

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - The remaining four slots of bowlers should be filled by Kyle Jamieson (NZ), Tim Southee (NZ), Kesrick Williams (WI) and Sheldon Cottrell (WI).

New Zealand vs West Indies 1st T20I 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (WI), Martin Guptill (NZ), Ross Taylor (NZ), Brandon King (NZ), Shimron Hetmyer (WI), Mitchell Santner (NZ), Kieron Pollard (WI), Kyle Jamieson (NZ), Tim Southee (NZ), Kesrick Williams (WI), Sheldon Cottrell (WI).

Nicholas Pooran (WI) had a great IPL 2020 and he is in great form, therefore he should be selected as captain for your fantasy team. While Martin Guptill (NZ) can be chosen as vice-captain for NZ vs WI 1st T20I Dream11 team.

