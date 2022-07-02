Birmingham, Jul 2 (PTI) Scoreboard after India's first innings on the second day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England here on Saturday.

India 1st Innings:

Also Read | Neymar Transfer News: Brazilian Star Set to Extend His Contract at PSG Amid Chelsea Move Link.

Shubman Gill

c Crawley b Anderson 17

Also Read | India vs England Free Live Streaming of Test Match, Day 2: Watch IND vs ENG 2022 Online on JioTV.

Cheteshwar Pujara c Crawley b Anderson 13

Hanuma Vihari

lbw b Potts 20

Virat Kohli

b Potts

11

Rishabh Pant c Crawley b Root 146

Shreyas Iyer c Billings b Anderson 15

Ravindra Jadeja b James Anderson 104

Shardul Thakur c Billings b Stokes 1

Mohammed Shami c Jack Leach b Broad 16

Jasprit Bumrah

not out

31

Mohammed Siraj

c Broad b James Anderson 2

Extras: (B-4 LB-17, W-5, NB-14)

40

Total: (For 10 wickets in 84.5 overs)

416

Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/46 3/64 4/71 5/98 6/320 7/323, 8/371, 9/375, 10/416

Bowling: James Anderson 21.5-4-60-5, Stuart Broad 18-3-89-1, Matthew Potts 20-1-105-2, Jack Leach 9-0-71-0, Ben Stokes 13-0-47- 1, Joe Root 3-0-23-1. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)