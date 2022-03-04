Mohali (Punjab) [India], March 4 (ANI): India skipper Rohit Sharma and batter Mayank Agarwal's 50-run partnership provided the hosts with a strong hand against Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series, here in Mohali, Punjab on Friday.

At Lunch, India's score read at 109/2, with Virat Kohli (15*) and Hanuma Vihari (30*) currently unbeaten at the crease. With this game, Kohli also marked his 100th Test appearance.

Also Read | India Vs Sri Lanka: Anushka Sharma Joins Virat Kohli During His 100th Test Felicitation Ceremony (View Pics).

Opting to bat first, India started off well with openers Rohit and Agarwal, thrashing the Lankan bowlers. The duo took the hosts to the 50-run mark in just 9 overs.

The visitors finally heaved a sigh of relief when Lahiru Kumara dismissed Rohit, who was caught by Suranga Lakmal at the fine leg, leaving the team's total at 52/1. Following the skipper's dismissal, Vihari joined Agarwal and kept the scoreboard moving for India.

Also Read | IND vs SL 1st Test 2022, Day 1 Live Update: Rohit Sharma Departs After Good Start.

Agarwal was then sent back for 33 runs by Lasith Embuldeniya. His wicket meant Virat Kohli's arrival, who is playing his 100th Test match.

Then, Kohli along with Vihari anchored the innings and ensured that there was no further damage. The duo took their side to a total of 109/2 at the end of the first session.

Brief scores: India (Mayank Agarwal 33, Hanuma Vihari 30*; Lasith Embuldeniya 1-19) vs Sri Lanka (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)