Worcester [UK], July 3 (ANI): Mithali Raj-led India won the toss and opted to field in the third and final ODI against England here at the New Road, Worcester, on Saturday.

The match will be getting off to a delayed start due to rain and as a result, the third and final ODI will now be 47-overs per side game.

England made no changes to their line-up from the second ODI and the hosts have opted to go in with the winning formula. The visitors led by Mithali also fielded an unchanged XI from the last game.

Sophia Dunkley played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs off 81 balls to help England defeat India by five wickets in the second ODI of the three-match series.

With this win, England gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

India playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav.

England playing XI: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross. (ANI)

