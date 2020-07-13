Lahore [Pakistan], July 13 (ANI): Former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, has reserved his order on Umar Akmal's appeal against the three-year ban after listening to the arguments of both sides on Monday.

On April 27, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, banned wicketkeeper-batsman for three years after finding him guilty of breaching the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.

On May 19, Akmal filed an appeal against the three-year ban imposed on him, seeking a reduction in the duration of the sanction.

Akmal was charged for two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents. Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads, "Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the participant to engage in corrupt conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code."

PCB further said that it "will not comment on the matter until the order is made public". (ANI)

