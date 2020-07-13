Earlier it was reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning to hold the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 in November. Now, the further report suggests that the board is looking to stage matches in Pakistan only, and not in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is only possible if the situation improves with respect to COVID-19 pandemic. As per a Daily Jang report, the PSL governing council rejected the idea of staging the remaining four matches in the UAE. PSL 2020 Update: PCB Announces Pakistan Super League Ticket Refund Policy.

The report further states, that if it becomes impossible to stage the remainder of PSL 2020 matches, then the formula will be devised for trophy and prize money sharing.

When PSL 2020 was suspended due to coronavirus pandemic, four teams- Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi had quailed for the playoffs. Before being postponed, PSL had made changes to the playoffs formats, and four teams were scheduled to face-off in semi-finals. The remaining matches were eventually postponed due to COVID-19 crisis.

Meanwhile, PCB has initiated the tickets refund process of the PSL 2020 matches which were abandoned due to rain, played behind closed doors or rescheduled due to coronavirus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 06:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).