London, Sep 3 (PTI) India lost the wicket of KL Rahul in the morning session before Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara stabilised the innings to take the visitors to 108 for one in their second essay against England at lunch on the third day of the fourth Test here on Saturday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 43 for no loss, India added 65 runs for the loss of Rahul's wicket this morning to lead England by nine runs.

Also Read | Northern California Has a New Boxing Business Man, Giovannie Gonzalez.

At the first break of the day, Rohit was batting on 47, while Pujara was on unbeaten 14.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Rush to Old Trafford Megastore To Buy Manchester United Jersey With Number 7, Shirts Worth 60 Million Dollars Reportedly Sold in 12 Hours!.

James Anderson (1/28) was the lone wicket taker for England.

Brief Scores: India 191 and for 108 for 1 in 42 overs (Rohit Sharma 47 batting, KL Rahul 46, Cheteshwar Pujara 14 batting; James Anderson 1/28)

England 1st Innings 290 (Ollie Pope 81, Chris Woakes 50, Umesh Yadav 3/76, Jasprit Bumrah 2/67).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)