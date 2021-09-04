Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo has been signed for Manchester United, the fans can barely keep calm and are eagerly waiting for CR7 to don the Red Devils' jersey. Now after Cristiano Ronaldo posed for the jersey and was made available to fans. CR7 followers turned out in huge numbers at the Old Trafford Megastore. The official account of Man United posted a video of the same on social media and had a hilarious caption to go along with it. In the video, we see a fan recreating the Siuu celebration. it is further reported that shirts worth 60 Million Dollars were sold in a matter of 12 hours! Yes! You read it right. Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches Manchester United, Will Undergo 5 Days of Quarantine Before Practicing With Team (See Pics).

The outlets are struggling to find a replica of the jersey with the number 7. The other fan showed off his tattoo on his calf and all these fans were waiting to buy the iconic number 7 jersey. The official account of Manchester United shared the video with the caption, "Thinking of our colleagues at the Megastore this morning." Manchester United signed up for their former player Cristiano Ronaldo just five days before the transfer window shut and ever since the former Juventus player has been trending for his moves. Now, let's have a look at the video below.

Video:

Thinking of our colleagues at the Megastore this morning 😅 7️⃣ @Cristiano#MUFC | #RonaldoReturns — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 3, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo landed at Manchester Airport on Thursday along with his family and the official account of Man United had even shared pictures of the same. He will be in quarantine for five days before joining the team.

