Brisbane, Jan 17 (PTI) India lost both Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in the opening session to take lunch at 161 for four on the third day of the fourth and final Test against Australia here on Sunday.

Resuming at 62 for two, Rahane (37) was watchful till he went for a flashy drive off Mitchell Starc and ended up getting caught in slips. Before his dismissal, Pujara (25) fell to a peach of delivery off Josh Hazlewood.

Mayank Agarwal (38) and Rishabh Pant (4) were at the crease at the break as India trail by 208 runs.

Brief Scores:

Australia 1st innings: 369 all out 1

15.2 overs (M Labuschagne 108; T Paine 50, M Wade 45; T Natarajan 3/78, S Thakur 3/94, W Sundar 3/89).

India 1st innings: 161 for 4 in 60 overs. (M Agarwal 38 batting, R Sharma 44, A Rahane 37; J Hazlewood 1/18, P Cummins 1/37).

