Adelaide, Dec 17 (PTI) Opting to bat, India made 41 for 2 at the end of the opening session in the first Test against Australia here on Thursday.

Cheteshwar Pujara and captain Virat Kohli were batting on 17 and 5 respectively at the break in the day/night pink-ball match.

Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins took the wickets of Prithvi Shaw (0) and Mayank Agarwal (17) respectively

Brief Scores:

India: 41 for 2 in 25 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara batting 17, Virat Kohli batting 5; Mitchell Starc 1/17, Pat Cummins 1/3).

