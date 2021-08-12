London, Aug 12 (PTI) India were 46 for no loss at lunch on the first day of the second Test against England here on Thursday.

England opted to bowl after winning the toss.

The lunch break was called early because of rain, which had also delayed the toss.

The five-match series is levelled at 0-0 after the rain-marred opener ended in a draw at Nottingham.

Brief scores:

India 1st innings: 46 for no loss in 18.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 35 batting, KL Rahul 10 batting). PTI

