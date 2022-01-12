Cape Town, Jan 12 (PTI) India were 57 for 2 in their second innings at stumps on day two after dismissing South Africa for 210 in the series-deciding third Test here on Wednesday.

Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and skipper Virat Kohli (14) were at the crease at the draw of stumps with India leading South Africa by 70 runs.

Both the openers KL Rahul (10) and Mayank Agarwal (7) were back in the pavillion.

Keegan Petersen, who scored 72 off 166 balls, was the top scorer for the home side as they were dismissed by India for 210.

Jasprit Bumrah (5/42) was the pick of the Indian bowlers, while Mohammad Shami (2/39), Shardul Thakur (1/37) and Umesh Yadav (2/64) also played their part in wrapping up the South African innings.

India had scored 223 all out in 77.3 overs in their first innings.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 223 all out in 77.3 overs. (Cheteshwar Pujara 43, Virat Kohli 79; Kagiso Rabada 4/73).

South Africa 1st innings: 210 all out in 76.3 overs (K Petersen 72; J Bumrah 5/42, Mohammad Shami 2/39).

India 2nd innings: 57-2 in 17 overs (Virat Kohli 14 not out; Marco Jansen 1/7).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)