London, Jul 31 (PTI) Only six overs could be bowled in the second session due to rain and wet outfield during which India lost captain Shubman Gill to be reduced to 85 for three at tea on day one of the first Test against England here on Thursday.

After rain forced an early lunch, India began the second session at 72 for two but Gill ran himself out on 21, after adding six runs to his individual total. Rain again interrupted the second session and tea was taken later on.

Sai Sudharsan and Karun Nair were batting on 28 and 0 respectively when rain interrupted the proceedings.

India added 13 runs from the six overs in the second session for the loss of one wicket.

In the opening session, England took two wickets, dismissing opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for 2, as he was trapped in front of the wicket by pacer Gus Atkinson.

Pace bowler Chris Woakes then reduced India to 38 for two by cleaning up KL Rahul's (14 off 40 balls) stumps.

Brief Scores: India 85 for 3 in 29 overs (Sai Sudharsan 28 batting, Shubman Gill 21 batting; Chris Woakes 1/28, Gus Atkinson 1/13).

