Ahmedabad, Feb 25 (PTI) India were all out for 145 in their first innings in reply to England's 112 at tea on the second day of the day-night third Test here on Thursday.

Resuming at an overnight 99 for 3, India added just 46 runs from 20.2 overs for the loss of seven wickets. It took 53.2 overs in all for the Indian innings to fold before an early tea break was taken.

The home team has a lead of mere 33 runs.

England skipper Joe Root did the star turn with the ball, picking five wickets in 6.2 overs, giving away just 8 runs in the process.

Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with 66-run knock.

Ravichandran Ashwin added a crucial 17 runs off 32 balls before he became England captain Joe Root's one of the five victims.

Brief Scores:

England 1st Innings: 112 all out

India 1st Innings: 145 all out in 53.2 overs (Rohit Sharma 66, Virat Kohli 27; Jack Leach 4/54, Joe Root 5/8).

