Tokyo, Jul 26 (PTI) Following are the results of Indian athletes participating in the Olympics on day three of the competitions here:

Women's Hockey:

India lose 0-2 to Germany in Pool A fixture

Table Tennis:

A Sharath Kamal beats Tigao Apolonia 4-2 in round two

Manika Batra loses to Sofia Polcanova 0-4 in round three

Sutirtha Mukherjee loses to Yu Fu 0-4 in round two

Boxing:

Ashish Kumar loses to Erbieke Tuoheta 0-5 in round of 32

Swimming:

Sajan Prakash finishes 24th in Men's 200m Butterfly

Fencing:

C A Bhavani Devi beats Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3 in table of 64

C A Bhavani Devi loses to Manon Brunet 7-15 in table of 32

Archery:

India lose to South Korea 0-6 in quarterfinals

India beat Kazakhstan 6-0 in pre-quarterfinals

Tennis:

Sumit Nagal loses to Daniil Medvedev 2-6 1-6 in men's singles second round

Badminton:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lose to Marcus Gideon Fernaldi and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 13-21 12-21 in group match

Shooting:

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa finishes 18th and Mairaj Ahmad Khan 25th in the men's skeet event.

