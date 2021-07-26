Tokyo, Jul 26 (PTI) Following are the results of Indian athletes participating in the Olympics on day three of the competitions here:
Women's Hockey:
India lose 0-2 to Germany in Pool A fixture
Table Tennis:
A Sharath Kamal beats Tigao Apolonia 4-2 in round two
Manika Batra loses to Sofia Polcanova 0-4 in round three
Sutirtha Mukherjee loses to Yu Fu 0-4 in round two
Boxing:
Ashish Kumar loses to Erbieke Tuoheta 0-5 in round of 32
Swimming:
Sajan Prakash finishes 24th in Men's 200m Butterfly
Fencing:
C A Bhavani Devi beats Nadia Ben Azizi 15-3 in table of 64
C A Bhavani Devi loses to Manon Brunet 7-15 in table of 32
Archery:
India lose to South Korea 0-6 in quarterfinals
India beat Kazakhstan 6-0 in pre-quarterfinals
Tennis:
Sumit Nagal loses to Daniil Medvedev 2-6 1-6 in men's singles second round
Badminton:
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lose to Marcus Gideon Fernaldi and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 13-21 12-21 in group match
Shooting:
Angad Vir Singh Bajwa finishes 18th and Mairaj Ahmad Khan 25th in the men's skeet event.
