Perth [Australia], November 17: India batter Shubman Gill in all likelihood, will miss the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) against Australia in Perth, according to ESPNcricinfo. Earlier on Saturday, ESPNCricinfo reported that Gill sustained a left-hand injury while fielding in the slips and did not return on the second day of the intra-squad match. Even though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) haven't made any official confirmation about Gill's injury, however, it is being reported that he will miss the upcoming Test against Australia. Rohit Sharma to Miss IND vs AUS 1st Test 2024 of Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, Vice-Captain Jasprit Bumrah to Lead India in His Absence: Report.

During the simulation match, Gill scored 28 in his first innings before being caught at gully off Navdeep Saini's delivery. He later returned to the crease and remained unbeaten on 42*. The young batter will look to emulate Cheteshwar Pujara's role, who was known for wearing down Australian bowlers with his solid defence.

In 14 matches batting at number three, Gill has scored 926 runs at an average of 42.09, with three centuries and three fifties, including a highest score of 119*. This year, he has been in excellent form, amassing 806 runs at an average of 47.41 in 19 innings, with three centuries and three fifties, his highest score also being 119*. The much anticipated Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on November 22, with the first Test at Perth. Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024–25: Nitish Kumar Reddy Set To Make Test Debut in IND vs AUS Perth Test, Says Report.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18. The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel (Wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Virat Kohli, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant (Wk), KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar. (ANI)

