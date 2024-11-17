Nitish Kumar Reddy is reportedly in line to make his Test debut as India lock horns with Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, starting November 22. There already has been a number of speculations regarding how the India national cricket team playing XI might look when they face Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 opener in Perth and it seems that the young Hyderabad all-rounder would get to feature in the longest format of the game for India for the very first time. The IND vs AUS 1st Test of the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth. India Likely Playing XI for 1st Test vs Australia: Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana to Make Debuts? Check Predicted Indian 11 for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 Match in Perth.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the all-rounder is likely to make it to India's playing XI as the fourth pacer. The India national cricket team will on expected lines, potentially have a pace-heavy bowling attack with the track at the Optus Stadium assisting the quicker bowlers. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep are likely to be the other fast bowlers in the playing XI. If Nitish Kumar Reddy ends up making his Test debut, it will certainly be a very special year for the 21-year-old. Nitish Kumar Reddy put on a stunning show for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 and was named 'Emerging Player of the Tournament' for his all-round show in his side's runners-up finish. IND vs AUS 2024-25 Schedule: Check List of Fixtures in India vs Australia Test Series With Venues and Match Timings in IST of Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Later, he made a memorable debut in international cricket in the IND vs BAN T20I Series, where he scored 90 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 180 and also took three wickets. Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir explained Nitish Kumar Reddy's selection in the India national cricket team for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 where he lauded the incredible talent of the youngster. Nitish Kumar Reddy's all-round skills would be more than handy for the India national cricket team which is aiming to win a third consecutive Test series against Australia in Australia.

