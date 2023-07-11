Mirpur, Jul 11 (PTI) India defeated Bangladesh by eight runs in the second women's T20 International to take a series-winning 2-0 lead in the three-match contest here on Tuesday.

Opting to bat, India could manage to post 95 for 8 in their stipulated 20 overs with Shafali Verma top-scoring with a 14-ball 19.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez HOT Pics From Her Vacation at the Italian Island of Sardinia Deserves a Good Second Look!.

In reply, Bangladesh were all out for 87 in 20 overs, despite a 55-ball 38 from skipper Nigar Sultana.

Deepti Sharma was the most successful bowler for India, taking 3 for 12, while Minnu Mani (2/9) and Bareddy Anusha (1/20) were also among wickets.

Also Read | ACC Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023: Top Five Players To Watch Out for in Tournament.

Brief Scores:

India: 95 for 8 in 20 overs (Shafali Verma 19; Sultana Khatum 3/21).

Bangladesh: 87 all out in 20 overs (Nigar Sultana 38; Deepti Sharma 3/12, Shafali Verma 3/15).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)