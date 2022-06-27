Malahide (Ireland), Jun 26 (PTI) India beat Ireland by seven wickets in a rain-hit first T20 here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, Harry Tector slammed a 33-ball 64 laced with six boundaries and three sixes to single-handedly lift Ireland from 22 for three to past the 100-mark after rain reduced the match to a 12-over a side contest.

India then returned to overhaul the target in 9.2 overs, scoring 111 for three, riding on Deepak Hooda's unbeaten 29-ball 47.

Ishan Kishan (26 off 11 balls) and Hardik Pandya (24 off 12 balls) also chipped in with useful contributions.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/16 in 3 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/11 in 3 overs) were the stand out bowlers.

Brief scores:

Ireland: 108 for 4 in 12 overs (Harry Tector 64 not out; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1/16, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/11).

India: 111 for 3 in 9.2 overs (Deepak Hooda 47 not out; Craig Young 2/18).

