New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) India defeated hosts Kazakhstan in straight sets (3-0) in the Asian Women's U-20 Volleyball Championship in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday.

India thus tasted their first victory in pool B. The final score read 25-21, 25-11 25-14.

Also Read | Is Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer from Manchester United Really Happening?.

The Indian team is placed in group B alongside defending champions China, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Kazakhstan.

Achyuta Samanta, President of Volleyball Federation of India, congratulated the team on its win and extended his good wishes for the upcoming matches.

Also Read | England vs Austria, UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast of ENG vs AUT on TV & Free Football Score Updates in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)