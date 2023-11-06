Sports News | India Clubbed Alongside Higher-ranked Germany in Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifier

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team has a tough task at hand as it has been clubbed alongside world No.5 Germany in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers to be held in Ranchi from January 13 to 19.

At No.6, India are the second-best side in the India leg of the Olympic qualifiers with the other teams being New Zealand (9th), Japan (11th), Chile (14th), United States (15th), Italy (19th) and the Czech Republic (25th).

The other eight teams that will fight for Olympic spots in Valencia, Spain include Belgium, Great Britain, Spain, Korea, Ireland, Canada, Malaysia and Ukraine.

The men's qualifiers will be held in Muscat and Valencia.

The eight men's teams that will feature in Muscat are Great Britain, Germany, New Zealand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Canada, Chile and China, while Belgium, Spain, Korea, Ireland, Japan, Austria, Egypt and Ukraine will square off in Valencia.

The 16 teams per gender have been divided into two groups.

The men's and women's teams have been divided into two groups on the basis of their world ranking at the conclusion of all continental championships.

After the conclusion of hockey events at the Pan American Games and the African Hockey Road to Paris 2024, five men's and women's teams have now gained direct berths in next year's Paris Olympics as continental champions, in addition to hosts France.

The teams that finish in the top three of each of the four Olympic qualifiers will seal their berths in the Paris Games.

The Indian men's team has already qualified for the Paris Games after winning gold at this year's Asian Games in Hangzhou.

