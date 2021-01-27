Chennai, Jan 27 (PTI): India all-rounder Vijay Shankar married Vaishali Visweswaran at a ceremony here on Thursday.

Shankar, who plays for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League, made his debut in the shortest format of the game for the country in 2018 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

His maiden international appearance in the 50-over format came a year later against Australia in Melbourne.

He was part of the Indian squad in the 2019 World Cup in the UK.

The 30-year old cricketer has been retained by SRH for the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Shankar's IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad took to Instagram to share a picture from the wedding ceremony and wished the couple a "happy and blessed" married life.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)