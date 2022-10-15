Sylhet, Oct 15 (PTI) India defeated Sri Lanka by 8 wickets to win the women's Asia Cup here on Saturday.

India first limited Sri Lanka to a paltry 65 for nine after being asked to bowl and then chased down the target in 8.3 overs.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana made unbeaten 51.

Earlier, Sri Lankan batters imploded on a track offering turn after their skipper decided to bat.

For India, pacer Renuka Singh took three wickets for five runs in three overs, while spinners Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Sneh Rana took a couple of wickets each.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka 65/9 in 20 overs (Ranaweera 18 not out; Renuka Singh 3/5) vs India 71 for 2 in 8.3 overs (Smriti Mandhana 51 not out; Inoka Ranaweera 1/17).

