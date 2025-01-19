Chennai, Jan 19 (PTI) India defender Pritam Kotal on Sunday joined Indian Super League (ISL) side Chennaiyin FC, leaving Kerala Blasters FC on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 31-year-old Kotal, who has more than 50 caps for India has been a regular feature in the ISL for the last decade.

Kotal began his youth career with Chirag United before moving to the I-League and eventually to ISL.

The West Bengal player has captained Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the past, leading them to eight consecutive wins in Kolkata derby. He has also been a member of the ISL winning sides in 2016 and 2019-20.

The move will strengthen the defence line of the Marina Machans.

With the Indian team, Kotal won the 2016 South Asian Football Championship and was also a member of the sides that won the 2018 Intercontinental Cup and the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. He received the AIFF Player of the Year award in 2015.

"The coach explained he really wanted me in his team, so when I got the offer, I had no doubts about joining. This is a very good team that plays well. My goal from hereon would be to try and win every match and go to the playoffs," Kotal said.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle said, "He's a player who has played at the highest level and represented India over 50 times. He has been a champion in the league and has great leadership qualities to go with his footballing ability."

"He is very driven. I spoke to him at length, he wants to come into the club, help the younger players, and obviously show how good a player he is."

Kotal, who played 14 matches in last one-and-a-half-years at Kerala Blasters FC, has already attended a few training sessions with Chennaiyin FC.

