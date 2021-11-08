Belgrade [Serbia], November 8 (ANI): Indian wrestlers secured five medals at the U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 in Belgrade to mark India's most successful outing at the event since its inaugural edition in 2017.

For India, Shivani Pawar won silver in 50kg while Anju, Divya Kakran, Radhika and Nisha Dahiya picked up bronze medals in the 55kg, 62kg, 65kg and 72kg weight classes, respectively.

"Take a look at the winners from the recently concluded Senior U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 which took place in Belgrade, Serbia won the highest no. of medals (5) in the tournament since its inaugural edition in 2017," SAI Media tweeted.

India's Greco-Roman and men's freestyle grapplers drew blank in Serbia.

On the final day of the meet on Sunday, Parveen Malik and Mohit Grewal were competing in the men's 74kg and 125kg freestyle repechage rounds, respectively. Both, however, returned empty hands.

Russia bagged the Freestyle team title with 145 points while Iran finished second with 140. The surprise came at the third position which went to Armenia who had 114 points. (ANI)

