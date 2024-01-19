Ranchi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Indian women's hockey team failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics after going down 0-1 to Japan in the third-fourth place match of the FIH Olympic Qualifier here on Friday.

Kana Urata scored for Japan off a penalty corner in the first quarter and they kept the lead intact till the end of the match while Indians failed to find the target.

Also Read | Australian Open 2024: Mirra Andreeva Stages Fightback To Beat Diane Parry, Advances To Fourth Round.

India were left with no choice but to win this game after suffering a 3-4 defeat in shootout to Germany on Thursday.

But a bigger heartbreak awaited the home team as it lost and failed to book a ticket to Paris after a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Games in 2021.

Also Read | Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Get Live Telecast Details of MBSG vs EBFC Kolkata Derby Match in TV and Score Updates in IST.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)