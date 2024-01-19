The Kalinga Super Cup 2024 has taken a exciting turn and ahead of the third round of group stage, it is keeping fans in a cliffhanger. Only Jamshedpur FC has secured a spot for the semifinals while all the other groups will be decided on their last matchday. The final round of games starts with the blockbuster clash between arch-rivals East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, who fight for a qualification spot in the Semifinal. East Bengal have won two games and lead the points table of Group A in terms of goals scored. While Mohun Bagan were scrappier while securing the victories but are tied at the same number of points and goal difference. AFC Asian Cup 2023: India’s Campaign Sustains Dent With 0–3 Loss to Uzbekistan.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant is missing their majority Indian core for national duty. Star footballers like Anirudh Thapa, Sahal Abdul Samad, Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco are out on national duties and it has hit their combinations big time. Youngster Raj Basfore and Abhishek Suryanvanshi have impressed with their performance but the high profile foreigners have failed to find the right combinations to function efficiently. Newly appointed coach Antonio Lopes Habas is in town but he won't be in the bench for the big game. Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to have the right combination in such a high pressure match against the rivals.

East Bengal, meanwhile has displayed a solid performance in the first two games and looked in a much better shape. Their defence has been solid while midfield and forward lines has been mobile and quick in transition. The biggest X factor for East Bengal has been the goal scoring form of Cleiton Silva. They will hope, they hold on to their form in a big game and cross that final hurdle.

When Is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup 2024, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on January 19, 2024 (Friday). The EB vs MBSG game has a start time of 07:30 PM IST. Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Points Table Updated.

Where To Watch East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Football Telecast On TV?

Sports18 Network have the broadcasting rights for Kalinga Super Cup 2024 in India. Unfortunately, Sports18 SD/HD channels will not telecast the match live on TV due to other commitments. For live streaming details scroll down.

How To Watch East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant Kalinga Super Cup 2024 Football Live Streaming Online?

Although the live telecast won't be available on TV, JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Sports18 Network, will live stream Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal, Kalinga Super Cup 2024 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into JioCinema app and website to catch the action live.

