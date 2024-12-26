Melbourne [Australia], December 26 (ANI): India mounted a comeback on Day 1 of the fourth Border-Gavaskar Test, ending the day with Australia at 311/6. After fifties from Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Konstas, and Usman Khawaja the visitors clawed their way back into the game.

Australia resumed their innings at 176/2 after Tea, following solid starts from openers Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith then formed a crucial partnership of 83 runs. Labuschagne was dismissed for 59, caught by Virat Kohli off Washington Sundar's bowling, leaving Australia at 237/3.

Australia's innings faltered as they lost two quick wickets to Jasprit Bumrah. Travis Head was bowled for a seven-ball duck, and Mitchell Marsh was caught behind for 4, reducing Australia to 246/5.

Despite the setbacks, the experienced Steve Smith and wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey launched a counterattack. Smith remained unbeaten on 68, with five boundaries and a six, while Carey contributed a brisk 31 off 41 balls before being dismissed by Akash Deep with the second new ball.

Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler for India, finishing with figures of 3/75. Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar each took a wicket, while Akash Deep claimed the final wicket of the day.

The first session of the Boxing Day Test on Thursday was all about the debutant Sam Konstas. The 19-year-old played fearless cricket at the MCG to give Australia an early advantage in the series.

Konstas and Khawaja opened for the Aussies and cemented a partnership of 89 runs and gave a sigh of relief to the hosts.

The India bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj struggled to get a breakthrough in the first session as the Aussies openers continued to build on their partnership.

Konstas played a bold inning and faced the mighty Bumrah without any fear. It didn't feel like it was the first time the 19-year-old was playing his maiden international match. He made an attacking 60 off 65 balls.

Australia started the second session from 112/1, with Khawaja and Labuschagne on the crease. The two Aussie batters stitched a crucial partnership of 65 runs that helped the hosts get in the driver's seat.

In the second session, Australia scored 64 runs. Meanwhile, it was a much better bowling performance from the visitors, even though they only managed to pick one wicket.

In the 34th over, Khawaja sent the ball between second slip and gully for a four to get to his half-century.

In the 45th over, Bumrah got rid of Khawaja for 57 runs from 121 balls. In the ongoing series, Bumrah has dismissed Khawaja five times.

Brief score: Australia 311/6 (Marnus Labuschagne 72, Steven Smith 68*; Jasprit Bumrah 3/75) vs India. (ANI)

