Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 31 (ANI): The Indian contingent finished their Sri Lanka Athletics National Championships 2023 stint with 14 medals including nine gold, four silvers and a bronze on Sunday, as per Olympics.com.

Indian athletes clinched six medals on the final day of the event at the Sugathadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Moved to Al-Nassr Only Because of Money, Claims Former Manchester United Footballer Odion Ighalo.

The Indian 4x400m mixed relay team of Amoj Jacob, Aishwarya Mishra, Muhammed Anas and Himanshi Malik won the first gold medal of the day. The quartet logged a time of 3:17.33 to finish on top of the podium.

The event also featured a second Indian relay team comprising Nihal Joel William, Subha Venkatesan, Mijo Chacko Kurian and Vithya Ramraj, who bagged the silver medal with a time of 3:18.03.

Also Read | Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad Is an Undeniably Great Cricketer, Says Michael Atherton.

According to Olympics.com, Amoj Jacob, an Asian Athletics Championships gold medallist, then teamed up with Muhammed Anas, Rajesh Ramesh and Muhammed Ajmal to secure the gold medal in the 4x400m men’s relay event. The Indian team clocked a time of 3:02.03 to finish first.

In the 4x400m women's relay event, the Indian quartet of Sonia Baishya, Aishwarya Mishra, Subha V and Himanshi Malik bagged the gold medal with a time of 3:30.41. Interestingly, in the same event, Olympian Jisna Mathew and Vithya Ramraj of India teamed up with Sri Lanka’s WS Himaya Fernando and K Shanika Lakshani to come in third.

India's T Santhosh Kumar also finished first in the men's 400m hurdles with a time of 50.38.

Meanwhile, India’s javelin thrower Kishore Kumar Jena, who won the gold medal on Friday, was awarded the Best Male Thrower trophy.

Notable Indian athletes like Annu Rani (women’s javelin throw), Seema Punia (women’s discus throw) and Amlan Borgohain (men’s 200m), who were listed to compete in the meet, did not participate in their respective events.

Apart from Indians, athletes from the Maldives also participated in the Colombo athletics meet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)